Odia migrants to get COVID19 class at quarantine centres in Odisha’s Ganjam district

Berhampur: In a first of its kind, Ganjam district administration has decided to provide COVID19 class to all the returnees at different quarantine centres of the district.

The district administration in a tweet post informed that the Odia migrants will work as COVID Community Health Worker after completion of their quarantine period.

Apart from providing COVID19 class to the returnees, the district administration, which has prepared a daily routine for the quarantine centres, has made arrangements for their physical exercise/yoga and music.