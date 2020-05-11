COVID19 class for returnees in Odisha

Odia migrants to get COVID19 class at quarantine centres in Odisha’s Ganjam district

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: In a first of its kind, Ganjam district administration has decided to provide COVID19 class to all the returnees at different quarantine centres of the district.

The district administration in a tweet post informed that the Odia migrants will work as COVID Community Health Worker after completion of their quarantine period.

Apart from providing COVID19 class to the returnees, the district administration, which has prepared a daily routine for the quarantine centres, has made arrangements for their physical exercise/yoga and music.

You might also like
State

Facilitate Movement Of Stranded Migrant Workers: Home Ministry To Chief Secretaries

State

BMC Sets Up Three COVID19 Screening Centers For Bhubaneswar Returnees

State

Here Is The Schedule Of Special Trains With Their Stoppages; Know How & Where To…

State

Odisha Reports 14 New Coronavirus Cases, State’s Tally Rises To 391

Comments
Loading...