COVID19 claims four more lives in Odisha; death toll stands at 56

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as four more people from the State died of the virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The Health Department, informed that four COVID patents who were undergoing at COVID Hospitals breathed their last in Ganjam districts.

Here are the details:

1. Male of 41 years of Ganjam district, also suffering from Hypertension.

2. Male of 58 years of Ganjam district.

3. Male of 48 years of Ganjam district, also suffering from Diabetes

4. Male of 32 years of Ganjam district, also suffering from Diabetes.

This apart, two other Covid patients died due to other causes. They are:

1. Male of 57 years of Sundargarh district due to Lung Cancer.

2. Male of 70 years of Bhadrak district due to Cancer of the Bladder with metastasis.

With the report of the four new cases the number of deaths in Odisha rose to 56 out of which 34 cases have been reported from Ganjam district alone.

