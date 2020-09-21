Bhubaneswar: As many as nine more patients succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 710 in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

“Regret to inform of the demise of nine Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals”, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department Government of Odisha.

The Death Details From Various States Of Odisha Are As Follows: