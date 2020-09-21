covid deaths in Odisha
Representative Image

COVID19 Claims 9 Lives In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 710 In The State

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as nine more patients succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 710 in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

“Regret to inform of the demise of nine Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals”, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department Government of Odisha.

The Death Details From Various States Of Odisha Are As Follows: 
  1. A 48 year old male of Balasore district.
  2.  A 30 year old female of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Myesthenia gravis.
  3. A 54 year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes, hypertension.
  4. A 38 year old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes, hypertension and obesity.
  5. A 59 year old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes, hypertension and obesity .
  6. A 90 year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes, hypertension.
  7. A 74 year old male of Mayurbhanj district.
  8. A 29 year old male of Nawarangpur district who was also suffering from Sickle Cell Disease with crisis.
  9. A 51 year old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

 

