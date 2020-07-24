covid deaths in odisha
Representational Image

Covid19 Claims 6 More Lives In Odisha As Death Toll Rises To 120

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as six more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The toll has risen to 120 in the State.

The Details Are As Follows:  

1. A 44-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

2. A 71-year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension and Chronic Kidney Disease.

3. A 53-year old male of Gajapati district.

4. A 59-year old female of Ganjam district.

5. A 50-year old female of Ganjam district.

6. A 60-year old male of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension.

You might also like
Entertainment

Dil Bechara releasing today: Kangana Ranaut appeals fans to make it the most watched…

State

Highest Ever! 1594 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 22,693

State

New Workplace Guidelines Issued By Odisha Govt Amid Covid Crisis, Find Details

State

Huge Quantity Of Foreign Liquor Seized In Bhadrak, Two Held

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.