Covid19 Claims 6 More Lives In Odisha As Death Toll Rises To 120

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as six more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The toll has risen to 120 in the State.

The Details Are As Follows:

1. A 44-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

2. A 71-year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension and Chronic Kidney Disease.

3. A 53-year old male of Gajapati district.

4. A 59-year old female of Ganjam district.

5. A 50-year old female of Ganjam district.

6. A 60-year old male of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension.