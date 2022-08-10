Covid19 Cases Twin City: BMC registers 84 cases while CMC registers 14 cases in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As on August 10, 2022, Twin City has registered total 98 Covid positive cases. Bhubaneswar (BMC) has recorded 84 positive cases today. On the other hand, Cuttack (CMC) city reported 14 positive cases.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 84 positive cases that were reported today were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 positive cases have increased to 1,64,000. The recovered cases are 1,61,675. The total deceased cases are 1195. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1109. The recovered cases in BMC in the last 24 hours are 67.

Similarly, 14 new Covid19 cases were reported in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area. 9 cases were local contact cases while 05 cases were from home quarantine. The total cases in CMC have reached 57,708. The active cases are 92 while the total number of deaths is 429. The city registered 23 recoveries in last 24 hours.

Odisha reported 653 fresh covid-19 cases on Wednesday including 128 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 384 are quarantine cases while the rest 269 are local contacts. Currently, there are 5213 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 96 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 173 positives, the highest in Odisha.