Covid19 Cases Twin City: BMC registers 44 cases while CMC registers 11 cases

Bhubaneswar: As on August 20, 2022, Twin City has registered total 55 Covid positive cases. Bhubaneswar has recorded 44 positive cases today. On the other hand, Cuttack city reported 11 positive cases.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 44 positive cases that were reported today were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 positive cases have increased to 1,64,585. The recovered cases are 1,62,313. The total deceased cases are 1197. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1054. The recovered cases in BMC in the last 24 hours are 43.

Similarly, 11 new Covid19 cases were reported in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area. 3 cases were local contact cases while 08 cases were from home quarantine. The total cases in CMC have reached 57,800. The active cases are 91 while the total number of deaths is 429. The city registered 8 recoveries in last 24 hours.

Odisha reported 320 fresh covid-19 cases for August 19 including 41 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 187 are quarantine cases while the rest 133 are local contacts. Currently, there are 2658 active cases in the State.