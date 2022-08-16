Covid19 Cases Twin City: BMC registers 40 cases while CMC registers 6 cases

Bhubaneswar: As on August 16, 2022, Twin City has registered total 46 Covid positive cases. Bhubaneswar has recorded 40 positive cases today. On the other hand, Cuttack city reported 6 positive cases.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 40 positive cases that were reported today were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 positive cases have increased to 1,64,361. The recovered cases are 1,62,125. The total deceased cases are 1195. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1020. The recovered cases in BMC in the last 24 hours are 33.

Similarly, 6 new Covid19 cases were reported in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area. 4 cases were local contact cases while 2 cases were from home quarantine. The total cases in CMC have reached 57,754. The active cases are 92 while the total number of deaths is 429. The city registered 9 recoveries in last 24 hours.

Odisha has registered another 759 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department today. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,11,394.