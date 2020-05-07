COVID19 cases touch 200-mark in Odisha with highest single day increase of 20 cases

Bhubaneswar: The COVID19 cases touched the 200-mark in Odisha with the highest single day spike of 20 new cases on Thursday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the State now increased to 205.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department of the State government, out of 20 new cases, 17 are from Ganjam and 3 cases belong to Mayurbhanj district.

With this, Mayurbhanj joined the list of coronavirus positive districts. Eighteen districts of the State have been infected with the deadly virus.

The Health department’s data revealed that 3060 RT-PCR tests were conducted in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The cumulative tests now climbed to 50514 and there are 142 active cases.

Till date, as many as 61 persons have recovered from corona while two persons from Bhubaneswar have died due to the disease.

Ganjam has the second highest active COVID cases in the State now after Jajpur district. Ganjam has 21 active cases while Jajpur 54.

Here is the complete list of districts and the number of COVID cases