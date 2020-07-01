Bhubaneswar: The Information and Public Relations Department (I&PR Dept.) government of Odisha declared that today (Wednesday) positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in Odisha.

There are a total of 7065 COVID19 cases in Odisha till date.

Of the 251 new positive cases 208 were reported from the quarantine centers while the rest 43 cases are due to local contacts. The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 19 districts.

According to the information 1 NDRF/ ODRAF personnel who have returned from Amphan duty (West Bengal) have been tested positive.

The district-wise division is as follows:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 2

3. Bargarh: 12

4. Bolangir: 4

5. Cuttack: 32

6. Deogarh: 4

7. Gajapati: 6

8. Ganjam: 102

9. Jharsuguda: 5

10. Kendrapada: 4

11. Khordha: 26

12. Malkangiri: 10

13. Mayurbhanj: 5

14. Nayagarh: 14

15. Puri: 12

16. Sambalpur: 2

17. Sonepur: 1

18. Sundargarh: 7

19. Jajpur:1