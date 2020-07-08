COVID19 Cases On The Rise In Odisha, 527 Positives Today

Bhubaneswar: The Information and Public Relations Department of Odisha government today informed that the State recorded a spike of COVID19 cases with 527 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the I& PR, out of 527 new cases, 338 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while the rest 189 cases are local contacts.

The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 26 districts, the highest spread ever.

Here is the district-wise division:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 26

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Bolangir: 21

6. Cuttack: 17

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Gajapati: 3

9. Ganjam: 215

10. Jagatsinghpur: 4

11. Jajpur: 25

12. Jharsuguda: 4

13. Kendrapada: 5

14. Keonjhar: 7

15. Khorda: 50

16. Koraput: 6

17. Malkangiri: 3

18. Mayurbhanj: 10

19. Nawarangpur: 3

20. Nayagarh: 18

21. Nuapada: 4

22. Puri: 16

23. Rayagada: 1

24. Sambalpur: 1

25. Sonepur: 5

26. Sundargarh: 78