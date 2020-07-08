coronavirus cases in odisha
File Photo

COVID19 Cases On The Rise In Odisha, 527 Positives Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Information and Public Relations Department of Odisha government today informed that the State recorded a spike of COVID19 cases with 527 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the I& PR, out of 527 new cases, 338 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while the rest 189 cases are local contacts.

The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 26 districts, the highest spread ever.

Here is the district-wise division: 

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 26

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Bolangir: 21

6. Cuttack: 17

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Gajapati: 3

9. Ganjam: 215

10. Jagatsinghpur: 4

11. Jajpur: 25

12. Jharsuguda: 4

13. Kendrapada: 5

14. Keonjhar: 7

15. Khorda: 50

16. Koraput: 6

17. Malkangiri: 3

18. Mayurbhanj: 10

19. Nawarangpur: 3

20. Nayagarh: 18

21. Nuapada: 4

22. Puri: 16

23. Rayagada: 1

24. Sambalpur: 1

25. Sonepur: 5

26. Sundargarh: 78

 

You might also like
State

Odisha’s Ganjam-Khordha Border, OPD of MKCG Hospital Sealed

State

Another MLA Tested Positive For COVID19 In Odisha

State

Odisha govt asks its employees not to use social media for service related grievances

State

Odia singer Humane Sagar lands in trouble for ‘Chhendipada Rani’ song

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.