Bhubaneswar: The Information and Public Relations Department (I&PR Dept.) government of Odisha declared that today (Thursday) 229 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in Odisha.

There are a total of 7545 COVID19 cases in Odisha till date.

Of the 229 new positive cases 193 were reported from the quarantine centers while the rest 36 cases are due to local contacts. The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 19 districts.

The district-wise division is as follows:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 24

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bolangir: 7

5. Boudh: 3

6. Cuttack: 12

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Gajapati: 1

9. Ganjam : 95

10. Jagatsinghpur: 1

11. Jajpur: 22

12. Jharsuguda: 10

13. Keonjhar:1

14. Khordha: 21

15. Koraput: 1

16. Mayurbhanj: 2

17. Nayagarh: 5

18. Puri: 4

19. Sundargarh: 17