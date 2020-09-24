COVID Week To Be Observed In This District Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Ganjam:  To further strengthen the fight against COVID pandemic, the Ganjam district administration  has decided to observe COVID Week from September 24 to October 1.

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said the district would observe Covid Week where the health staffs would visit door-to-door to trace people with Covid-19 symptoms. They would also check oxygen level of the residents during the survey.

A ‘Covid Sachetana Rath’ would roll on the streets during the week, he added.

The list of activities include:

 

The programme will be organized in all blocks and urban local bodies across the district, informed Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in the district has touched 19,781 with 246 active cases and 19,309 recovered cases. While the virus has so far claimed 218 lives.

