COVID Warriors & Doctors To Be Treated In This Odisha Hospital

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has designated Aditya Aswini hospital for treatment of our frontline warriors who have tested positive for Coronavirus.

In a letter, to the Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET) and Directorate of Health Services (DHS),the Health and Family Welfare Department said, after careful consideration, the state government has been pleased to designate Aditya Ashwini Covid-19 Hospital for treatment of doctors and COVID-19 warriors.

This came into fore when there were reports that the frontline warriors are unable to find beds in the COVID hospitals.

 

