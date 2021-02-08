Covid Warrior Memorial to be constructed in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In order to recognize the sacrifice and services rendered by the Covid warriors who lost their lives fighting the pandemic, the government has decided to construct a Covid Warrior Memorial in Odisha. The Biju Patnaik Park in Bhubaneswar has been selected for this purpose.

In a letter from the Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department to the Works Department it was also said that the Works Department has been declared as the Nodal Department for construction of the Covid Warrior Memorial. They will engage architect to finalise the design and structure of the said memorial and take approval from the competent authority.

The cost of the construction will be met out of the budgetary provisions of Works Department, the letter also said.

The Covid Warrior Memorial is likely to be inaugurated on August 15, 2021.

