Covid warrior attacked over land dispute in Puri of Odisha

covid warrior attacked in puri

Puri: A covid warrior has been attacked in Badaora village under Kanas block at Puri of Odisha.

The victim has been identified as Hemant Kumar Sahu. He has been working as a frontline Covid warrior at Kanas hospital.

Reportedly, the locals have attacked him based on some unknown land dispute. It has been alleged that his family has also been attacked by the people.

A case has been filed at Gadisagada police station against the people who attacked Sahu along with his family and the cops have initiated a probe based on the complaint.

