COVID Vaccine likely by Early November in Odisha CM Speaks to Poonawala of Serum Institute on Covid Vaccine

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik today spoke to Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute over a video call to discuss on progress of Covid vaccine.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness that Serum Institute has partnered with Oxford University to develop Covid vaccine. He also congratulated him for the recent promising results of the vaccine published in Lancet on Covid vaccine.

CM sought his cooperation to keep Odisha as a priority for vaccination once necessary clearances are obtained.

The CM said that the State Government will be in touch with Serum Institute for this purpose.

CM Naveen Patnaik also applauded the philanthropic activities carried out by Poonawalla and the foresight in tying up with various research institutions across globe to develop vaccine for Covid.

Poonawalla appreciated the CM for getting in touch with Serum Institute for knowing about the progress of vaccine and the results published in Lancet.

He said that Oxford University vaccine has shown promising results in the first phase trial. In India, the next phase trial will start in mid-August and the vaccine will be ready by October-November this year, he added.

He further said Serum institute and Odisha government can be in touch with each other and carry forward the collaboration once the vaccines are cleared and ready.

Among others, Chief Secretary, Chief Advisor to CMO, ACS Health and Secretary to CM (5-T) were present during the video call.