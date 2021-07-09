COVID vaccination will not be held in 10 districts of Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Friday decided not to administer COVID vaccination in as many as 10 districts of the State tomorrow.

According to sources, the COVID vaccination will not be held in Balasore, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Kendrapada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, Nuapada and Sonepur districts of the State.

However, people in other districts will be administered the COVID vaccines as per the schedule as the State government has planned 308 sessions for tomorrow.

Speaking about the availability of the vaccines, the sources said that there are 59,920 Covishield vaccines and 3, 93, 010 Covaxin vaccines in the State.