COVID vaccination sessions will not to be held in 8 districts of Odisha tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has decided not to hold COVID vaccination sessions in as many as eight districts of the State tomorrow.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, no session has been planned in eight districts namely Balangir, Balasore, Boudh, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Koraput and Sonepur.

However, COVID vaccination will be held in other 22 districts of Odisha.

Currently, there are 8,86,020 Covishield and 1,44,980 Covaxin vaccines in the State.

The State government has been administering COVID jabs across Odisha with an aim to fight against the deadly virus.

