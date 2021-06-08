Bhubaneswar: Double dose of vaccination in people have reduced the severity of infections among people contracting to the deadly virus after the inoculation drive, said DMET CBK Mohanty.

The lockdowns and shutdowns enforced by the State government of Odisha has really yielded positive results, he said today.

The severity in Covid patients has come down following double doses of the vaccines, he said.

Both the Covid-19 vaccines, Covishield developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca and India’s Covaxin have succeeded in combating the Delta variant of the Coronavirus, said the DMET.

Mohanty further said the necessity of third dose for senior citizens has not yet been recommended by any international or national expert body.

The Centre advised the States to arrange doses for the 18-44 age group. Now, the Centre has announced to provide the jabs to States free of cost. and we have welcomed the move as it would lessen the burden on State government,” DMET said.

However, the distribution of the vaccines would depend on the supply chain, he said.

Regrading the Nasal spray vaccine, the research process is still in progress for Covid-19. A similar kind of vaccine was administered into the nose of the Swine Flu patients. So, the efficacy of such a new variety of vaccine would be known after the research is over, he added.