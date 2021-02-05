Covid Vaccination In Cuttack: Registered Health, Anganwadi Workers Will Not Get Salary If Not Vaccinated

Cuttack: The district administration has ordered all the registered health and Anganwadi workers to receive the Covid vaccine failing which they will not get their salaries.

Cuttack District Collector has written to the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), District Social Welfare Office (DSWO), and authorities of SCB Medical College and Hosptial, Acharya Harihar Cancer Centre and Shishu Bhavan in this regard.

In the letter, the Collector has directed the registered health and Anganwadi workers to get vaccinated by February 10. However, if they do not abide by the direction, they will be deprived of getting their salary.

The district administration is said to have taken such step to increase the vaccination rate of the district which is said to be low.

On the other hand, the State government had earlier said that taking the vaccine is a voluntary decision and no one should be forced to get the COVID jab.