Covid vaccination in Bhubaneswar: Walk-in facility for 2nd Dose to continue for coming week

Bhubaneswar: The Walk-in facility for the 2nd Dose of 18-44 and 45+ age group will continue for the coming week as well, intimated Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday.

BMC asked residents of Bhubaneswar to visit the same centre where they had taken the 1st Dose in between 29 to 42 days to get the 2nd Dose.

The walk-in facilities will be to provide the 2nd dose of Covid vaccine (Covaxin) of 18 to 44 age group as well as 45+ age group. The timings are 9 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

The Walk-in facility for the 2nd Dose of 18-44 & 45+ age group will continue for the coming week as well. Visit the same centre where you have got your 1st Dose in between 29-42 days to get your 2nd Dose. #BhubaneswarVaccinationDrive pic.twitter.com/1NLASdi4rR — BMC (@bmcbbsr) July 31, 2021

Residents of Bhubaneswar who have taken their 1st dose of Covaxin elsewhere (other than BMC area) can visit their nearest vaccination centre for 2md dose in between 29 to 42 days at 5.30 pm to 6 pm.

BMC asked to carry the 1st dose provisional vaccination certificate.