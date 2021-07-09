Covid vaccination for pregnant women to begin after July 15 in Odisha

By WCE 1
Torso of pregnant woman with backache - holding back

Bhubaneswar:  After the Union Health Ministry accepted the recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) that Covid-19 vaccination is safe for pregnant women. The Odisha government has also announced to begin Covid-19 vaccination for expectant mothers after July 15.

The state Government will issue guidelines regarding vaccination of pregnant women today, informed Health and Family Welfare Department Director Bijay Panigrahi.

Related News

Giant monitor lizard found in washroom of a house in…

Man hacked to death in Boudh district of Odisha

The training of ANM, ASHA and Anganwadi workers and other health workers will end before July 15, he said.

The official further informed that 1.73 lakh Covaxin doses arrived this morning. Due to shortage of vaccines in the state, inoculation drive was halted in five districts today,

You might also like
State

Giant monitor lizard found in washroom of a house in Bhubaneswar

State

Man hacked to death in Boudh district of Odisha

State

Naba Jauban Besha of Holy Trinity Today

State

No weekend shutdown in Puri this Saturday

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.