Covid vaccination for pregnant women to begin after July 15 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: After the Union Health Ministry accepted the recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) that Covid-19 vaccination is safe for pregnant women. The Odisha government has also announced to begin Covid-19 vaccination for expectant mothers after July 15.

The state Government will issue guidelines regarding vaccination of pregnant women today, informed Health and Family Welfare Department Director Bijay Panigrahi.

The training of ANM, ASHA and Anganwadi workers and other health workers will end before July 15, he said.

The official further informed that 1.73 lakh Covaxin doses arrived this morning. Due to shortage of vaccines in the state, inoculation drive was halted in five districts today,