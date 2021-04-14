Covid Vaccination Centres In 11 Districts Of Odisha Closed

By WCE 7
covid vaccine centres closed in odisha
Representational Image Credit: Scroll.in

Bhubaneswar: The Covid vaccination centres have been closed in 11 districts of Odisha today due to lack of availability of vaccines.

The vaccination drive is underway at 505 centres in the state.

As of now, there are 2.5 lakh doses of Covaxin whereas 2.4 lakh doses of Covishield available, informed Health and Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi.

It is to be noted that Covaxin is being administered to the people of Bhubaneswar only whereas people of other districts are being inoculated with Covishield.

You might also like
State

Student Unrest In IGIT Sarang Of Odisha, See Details

State

Odisha Police Collects Fine Of Rs 29 Lakh For Violation of Covid Guidelines

State

Second Covid Hospital To Be Set Up In VIMSAR Of Odisha

State

Odisha: Engineering Student Commits Suicide In Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.