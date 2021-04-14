Bhubaneswar: The Covid vaccination centres have been closed in 11 districts of Odisha today due to lack of availability of vaccines.

The vaccination drive is underway at 505 centres in the state.

As of now, there are 2.5 lakh doses of Covaxin whereas 2.4 lakh doses of Covishield available, informed Health and Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi.

It is to be noted that Covaxin is being administered to the people of Bhubaneswar only whereas people of other districts are being inoculated with Covishield.