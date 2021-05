Covid Vaccination Camp Held For Mentally Ill Women In Khurda, Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A special Covid vaccination camp has been organised by the District Administration, Khurda at mentally ill home for women (Mission Ashra).

This home is located at Talakheta in Janla of Khurda district in Odisha.

This home is managed by Peoples Forum. This is a first its kind vaccination drive.

As many as 70 mentally ill women have been vaccinated in the drive.