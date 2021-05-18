Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has decided to vaccinate senior citizens at their doorsteps that shall start from Wednesday.

The CMC has tweeted regarding the above stated and said all the elderly people aged above 70 years and all the persons with disabilities (PwDs) can avail worry-free vaccination along with Covid testing facilities.

The vaccination and testing on wheels facility shall be launched for the elderly people and PwDs for an easy access amid the rising Covid cases in the city. The CMC has issued two different numbers for Covid testing and vaccination.

The citizens of Cuttack can contact on 977706297 for Covid vaccination and on 7205337217 for swab testing between 10 am to 3 am from Monday to Friday.

The people need to share the full name, complete address along with the ward number, aadhar number and valid contact number while booking for the respective appointment,