Covid Upsurge: Banking Hours In Odisha Changed; Here's Detail

By WCE 3
Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious not of the Covid upsurge cases in the State, Odisha government changed the office hour of banks across the State.

The Finance Department of Odisha government wrote letter to the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) saying that the customer service hours at banks can be followed from 10 AM to 2 PM and the banking hours from 10 AM to 4 PM.

The new timing of banks, which came in effect from today (April 26) will continue till May 15, 2021.

According to the letter, the banks’ administrative offices and branches will have to function with reduced staff of 50 per cent on rotation basis in view of the growing COVID case. However, the respective controlling offices can take suitable decision for the branches having five or less staff.

