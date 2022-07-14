COVID updates: Bhubaneswar reports 280 new cases while 73 more positive cases detected in Cuttack City

covid cases in bhubaneswar
Photo: IANS

Bhubaneswar: As many as 280 new Covid positive cases were reported under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) while 73 cases were detected in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per the data shared by the BMC on its Twitter handle, all the fresh 280 cases are local contact cases. With this, the active cases in the BMC area rose to 980.

Likewise, the Covid recovery tally under the BMC jurisdiction rose to 1,57,619 with recovery of 221.

On the other hand, in Cuttack City (CMC Area), 73 new Covid positive cases and 53 recoveries have been reported in Cuttack city today.

