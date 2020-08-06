Bhubaneswar: 10 employees of the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department, have been infected with the novel coronavirus at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

It is however noteworthy that, this department plays a pivotal role in Odisha’s battle against Covid. The department has planed to test all its other employees today to prevent further spread.

According to reports, 20 employees had undergone Covid test after detection of a positive case in the department on August 1. 10 officials in the post of SO, ASO and Desk Officer were tested positive for Covid.