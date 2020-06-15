COVID tests per million in Odisha higher than India average: Shalini Pandit ASHA and ANM workers will visit door to door in rural areas and slums in urban areas in between June 16 and July 31 to enquire about suspected persons having symptoms of COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: COVID tests per million conducted in Odisha is higher than India average, said Shalini Pandit, director National Health Mission (NHM), Odisha in a press briefing today in Bhubaneswar.

The State government carried out 4,634 tests for COVID-19 till June 14 whereas the national level figures stands at 4305, she added.

Pandit informed that recovery rate in Odisha is high as compared to the national scenario. Positivity rate per lakh and death rate is very low in Odisha while recovery rate is a whopping 67%.

And this is because the proper strategy that the State has adopted to catch more number of COVID positive cases. The State crossed 2-lakh COVID tests yesterday.

Sticking to the revised ICMR guidelines, the State government is carrying out test of symptomatic and close contacts. It has been observed that mostly virus infection spreads through the symptomatic persons more than the asymptomatic patients, she intimated.

As per Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s directive, ASHA and ANM workers will visit door to door in rural areas and slums in urban areas in between June 16 and July 31 to enquire about suspected persons having symptoms of COVID-19.