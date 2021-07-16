COVID test of servitors to begin from today ahead of Bahuda Yatra in Puri

Puri: The servitors who were engaged during Rath Yatra will undergo Covid-19 test ahead of Bahuda Yatra in Puri from today. The testing will be conducted for three days on July 16, July 17 and July 18.

Reports said that those who will be tested negative for coronavirus will be allowed to participate in Bahuda Yatra of the holy trinity on July 20.

There will be another round of RT-PCR test for the servitors Police personnel after the Niladri Bije ritual, said Puri Collector Samarth Verma.

Apart from testing, entire area will be sanitized before Bahuda Yatra and adequate sanitizers along with masks will be provided to the families of the servitors who were engaged during Ratha Yatra.

A nodal officer has been appointed by the SJTA, Puri Dist Administrtion and CDMO office for close coordination on day-to-day basis.