Bhubaneswar: All the MLAs, staff and other senior officials will have to undergo Covid test from today till November 19 before the commencement of the upcoming Winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

As per the decision taken in a meeting chaired by the Assembly Speaker, RT-PCR tests of the legislators, staff and other officers will be done in a special counter.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with a medical team will collect the swab samples of all the MLAs, staff and other officials. Only those who would test negative for coronavirus will be allowed to participate in the Assembly proceedings, said the Speaker Surya Narayan Patra.

He further said that the legislators will have to remain in home isolation after the completion of the Winter session.

On the other hand, the MLAs are being infected with the deadly virus one after the other, more than 15 legislators had been diagnosed with Covid.