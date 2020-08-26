Covid Test At Private Labs To Cost Less; Govt Of Odisha Health Department

Covid Test At Private Labs To Cost Less; Govt Of Odisha Health Department

Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department Government of Odisha via a notification reduced the maximum price for RT-PCR Covid-19 test conducted by private laboratories from Rs 2,200 to Rs 1,200.

The Department added that Covid test can only be done by the ICMR approved private laboratories.

The RT-PCR test will be carried out at Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, IMS & SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar, DNA Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in KIIT campus, Bhubaneswar and GenX Diagnostics.