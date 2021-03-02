Covid Tally Rises In Odisha As 74 Test Positive In 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: Almost 74 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Tuesday. The tally rose to 3,37,351.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

New Positive Cases: 74 ( In quarantine: 45 and Local contacts: 29 )

District Wise Cases:

1. Balasore: 5

2. Bargarh: 3

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Balangir: 3

5. Gajapati: 1

6. Ganjam: 1

7. Jajpur: 3

8. Jharsuguda: 6

9. Kendrapada: 1

10. Keonjhar: 1

11. Khurda: 8

12. Mayurbhanj: 5

13. Puri: 4

14. Sambalpur: 12

15. Sonepur: 4

16. Sundargarh: 13

17. State Pool: 2