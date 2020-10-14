Covid Tally Inches Close To 2.6 Lakh In Odisha With 2604 Positives Today

Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 count is constantly on the rise, with the State of Odisha reporting 2604 new cases on Wednesday. Odisha will soon cross the 2.6 lakh mark today taking the tally to 2,59,541.

Of the fresh cases, 1511are from quarantine while 1093 cases are local contacts.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 216

2. Balasore: 164

3. Bargarh: 90

4. Bhadrak: 50

5. Balangir: 64

6. Boudh: 31

7. Cuttack: 209

8. Deogarh: 13

9. Dhenkanal: 33

10. Gajapati: 8

11. Ganjam: 29

12. Jagatsinghpur: 84

13. Jajpur: 113

14. Jharsuguda: 57

15. Kalahandi: 76

16. Kandhamal: 38

17. Kendrapada: 70

18. Keonjhar: 51

19. Khurda: 385

20. Koraput: 31

21. Malkangiri: 57

22. Mayurbhanj: 122

23. Nawarangpur: 60

24. Nayagarh: 35

25. Nuapada: 95

26. Puri: 49

27. Rayagada: 21

28. Sambalpur: 49

29. Sonepur: 44

30. Sundargarh: 186

31. State Pool: 74