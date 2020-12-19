COVID Tally In Odisha Rises To 3,25,505 With 356 New Positives
Bhubaneswar: Almost 356 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Thursday. The tally rose to 3,25,861
(Details of local contact will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 29
2. Balasore: 26
3. Bargarh: 17
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Balangir: 10
6. Cuttack: 19
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Gajapati: 2
9. Ganjam: 4
10. Jagatsinghpur: 13
11. Jajpur: 9
12. Jharsuguda: 6
13. Kalahandi: 7
14. Kandhamal: 1
15. Kendrapada: 9
16. Keonjhar: 6
17. Khurda: 41
18. Mayurbhanj: 29
19. Nawarangpur: 3
20. Nayagarh: 2
21. Nuapada: 18
22. Puri: 20
23. Rayagada: 4
24. Sambalpur: 25
25. Sonepur: 1
26. Sundargarh: 35
27. State Pool: 12