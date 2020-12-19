COVID Odisha
Representational image

COVID Tally In Odisha Rises To 3,25,505 With 356 New Positives

By WCE 1

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bhubaneswar: Almost 356 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Thursday. The tally rose to 3,25,861

(Details of local contact will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases: 

1. Angul: 29

2. Balasore: 26

3. Bargarh: 17

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 10

6. Cuttack: 19

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Gajapati: 2

9. Ganjam: 4

10. Jagatsinghpur: 13

11. Jajpur: 9

12. Jharsuguda: 6

13. Kalahandi: 7

14. Kandhamal: 1

15. Kendrapada: 9

16. Keonjhar: 6

17. Khurda: 41

18. Mayurbhanj: 29

19. Nawarangpur: 3

20. Nayagarh: 2

21. Nuapada: 18

22. Puri: 20

23. Rayagada: 4

24. Sambalpur: 25

25. Sonepur: 1

26. Sundargarh: 35

27. State Pool: 12

You might also like
State

DDCE Senior Assistant Under Vigilance Scanner In Odisha

State

Cyclist Crushed To Death By Crane In Odisha’s Puri

State

COVID Death Tally In Odisha Rises To 1832, 3 Succumb Today

State

JEE Mains Examination To Be Conducted In Regional Languages Including Odia

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.