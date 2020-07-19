corona positive patients recover
Representational image

COVID Tally In Odisha Reaches 17,437, With 736 Positives Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 positive tally of Odisha touched 17,437 on Sunday following the detection of 736 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, 736 fresh cases have been reported from different parts of Odisha.

While 481 cases were reported from the quarantine centres, with the highest ever of 255 local contacts.

District Wise Cases Are As Follows: 

1. Angul: 22

2. Balasore: 33

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Bolangir: 4

6. Boudh: 8

7. Cuttack: 27

8. Dhenkanal: 1

9. Gajapati: 39

10. Ganjam: 247

11. Jagatsinghpur: 40

12. Jajpur: 40

13. Kalahandi: 2

14. Kendrapada: 7

15. Khurda: 107

16. Keonjhar: 1

17. Koraput: 45

18. Malkangiri: 18

19. Mayurbhanj: 12

20. Nawarangpur: 1

21. Nayagarh: 10

22. Puri: 14

23. Rayagada: 8

24. Sambalpur: 25

25. Sundargarh: 17

