According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, 736 fresh cases have been reported from different parts of Odisha.

While 481 cases were reported from the quarantine centres, with the highest ever of 255 local contacts.

District Wise Cases Are As Follows:

1. Angul: 22

2. Balasore: 33

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Bolangir: 4

6. Boudh: 8

7. Cuttack: 27

8. Dhenkanal: 1

9. Gajapati: 39

10. Ganjam: 247

11. Jagatsinghpur: 40

12. Jajpur: 40

13. Kalahandi: 2

14. Kendrapada: 7

15. Khurda: 107

16. Keonjhar: 1

17. Koraput: 45

18. Malkangiri: 18

19. Mayurbhanj: 12

20. Nawarangpur: 1

21. Nayagarh: 10

22. Puri: 14

23. Rayagada: 8

24. Sambalpur: 25

25. Sundargarh: 17