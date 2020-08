COVID Tally Crosses 9,000-Mark With 354 New Cases In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 tally in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area crossed the 9,000-mark with detection of 354 new positive cases today.

The BMC in its Twitter handle informed that as many as 354 coronavirus positive cases including 202 local contact cases.

Likewise, 295 patients have recovered from the COVID 19 today.

Here are the details: