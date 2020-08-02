COVID-19

COVID Tally Crosses 1000-Mark In Cuttack City With 55 New Positive Cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: The COVID positive tally in Cuttack City crossed the 1000-mark with the detection of 55 new corona cases reported in the last 24-hours.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), in its Twitter handle, today informed that out of 55 COVID cases, two are institutional quarantine cases; six are local contact cases while 47 are home quarantine cases.

Here are the complete list of the 55 persons who have been diagnosed with corona positive.

