COVID Tally Crosses 1000-Mark In Cuttack City With 55 New Positive Cases
Cuttack: The COVID positive tally in Cuttack City crossed the 1000-mark with the detection of 55 new corona cases reported in the last 24-hours.
The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), in its Twitter handle, today informed that out of 55 COVID cases, two are institutional quarantine cases; six are local contact cases while 47 are home quarantine cases.
Here are the complete list of the 55 persons who have been diagnosed with corona positive.
5 additional positive cases reported by @CuttackDM under CMC area has been already reported by us in an earlier update and has been thus excluded in today’s update to avoid duplicacy.
— CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 2, 2020