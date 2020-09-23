Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 4237 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 1,92,548.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 4237 cases have been reported today out of which 1752 are local cases while the rest 2485 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

New Positive Cases: 4237 In quarantine: 2485 Local contacts: 1752

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 110

2. Balasore: 161

3. Bargarh: 121

4. Bhadrak: 136

5. Balangir: 67

6. Boudh: 43

7. Cuttack: 577

8. Deogarh: 22

9. Dhenkanal: 70

10. Gajapati: 42

11. Ganjam: 71

12. Jagatsinghpur: 173

13. Jajpur: 201

14. Jharsuguda: 205

15. Kalahandi: 57

16. Kandhamal: 55

17. Kendrapada: 148

18. Keonjhar: 42

19. Khurda: 647

20. Koraput: 89

21. Malkangiri: 44

22. Mayurbhanj: 139

23. Nawrangpur: 70

24. Nayagarh: 50

25. Nuapada: 115

26. Puri: 219

27. Rayagada: 51

28. Sambalpur: 111

29. Sonepur: 131

30. Sundargarh: 101

31. State Pool: 169