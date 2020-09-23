Covid Tally Climbs To 1.9 Lakh In Odisha, Cuttack Records 577 Positives
Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 4237 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 1,92,548.
According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 4237 cases have been reported today out of which 1752 are local cases while the rest 2485 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.
The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.
New Positive Cases: 4237 In quarantine: 2485 Local contacts: 1752
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 110
2. Balasore: 161
3. Bargarh: 121
4. Bhadrak: 136
5. Balangir: 67
6. Boudh: 43
7. Cuttack: 577
8. Deogarh: 22
9. Dhenkanal: 70
10. Gajapati: 42
11. Ganjam: 71
12. Jagatsinghpur: 173
13. Jajpur: 201
14. Jharsuguda: 205
15. Kalahandi: 57
16. Kandhamal: 55
17. Kendrapada: 148
18. Keonjhar: 42
19. Khurda: 647
20. Koraput: 89
21. Malkangiri: 44
22. Mayurbhanj: 139
23. Nawrangpur: 70
24. Nayagarh: 50
25. Nuapada: 115
26. Puri: 219
27. Rayagada: 51
28. Sambalpur: 111
29. Sonepur: 131
30. Sundargarh: 101
31. State Pool: 169