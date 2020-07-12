Keonjhar: A COVID survivor was overwhelmed by the facilities provided to him by the Odisha government while he was undergoing treatment at a COVID hospital in the State.

According to reports, the native of Delhi tested positive for the coronavirus while he was in Odisha’s Keonjhar following which he was admitted at the Keonjhar COVID hospital for treatment.

Narrating his experience of 17-days stay in the hospital, the COVID survivor hailed the health workers and the facilities he was provided with.

“I am from Delhi but I felt at home here. The people here are so good that I never felt that I am not at a hospital. The staff here looked after me so well that I did not know how 17 days passed,” he said after recovering from the deadly virus.

“Coronavirus is such a dangerous disease that people get scared by hearing the name itself. But coming here I knew that we should not be sacred of the virus.

The coronavirus survivor further said that from food to the sanitation and cleanliness to the behavior of the health workers, the facilities provided here are excellent. “I will stay away from my family members for the next 15 days,” he assured.