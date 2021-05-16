Puri: Today i.e. on Sunday it was decided in a review meeting that Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri will remain closed for darshan by the public till June 15, 2021.

The review meeting was chaired by Krishan Kumar, Chief Administrator, SJTA keeping in mind the upward trend of 2nd wave of Covid-19 Samarth Verma Collector, Puri, Additional S.P., Puri and temple officials attended the meeting.

The challenges posed by Covid19 are still persisting. In the meantime, Niti-Kanti (rituals) of Mahaprabhu shall go on as per age old traditions. Chandana Jatra has also started as per customs without participation of any devotees and with large number of precautions for management of COVID-19 amongst Sevaks and officials.

All were of the unanimous view that necessary precautionary measures should continue, to ensure continuity of age-old traditions of Niti-Kanti (rituals) of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannatha and keeping in mind the ongoing festival season.

Any spread of COVID-19 amongst Sevayat families during these times will be detrimental to the observance of daily Niti-Kanti and for ensuring observance of rituals of Chandan Jatra, Sanan Jatra and Ratha Jatra.

Keeping the same in mind, it was decided that Shree Jagannatha Temple will remain closed for Darshan of Lords by the public till 15/06/2021. All the daily rituals of Lords will continue with help of Sevayats and Temple officials. Rest all precautions and measures detailed earlier will continue.

It was decided to review the SOP from time to time, keeping in view the evolving situation.