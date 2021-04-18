Covid Surge Odisha: Efforts On To Increase Beds Says, Director Of Public Health

By WCE 2
covid odisha
Representational Image Photo Credits: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The sudden surge in Covid positives in the state has been a reason of major concern for the government of Odisha. The Director of Public Health, Dr Niranjan Mishra said efforts are on to fight the pandemic.

The Director further added that beds in all major hospitals shall be increased keeping in view the surge. A directive has been issued to all the District Collectors to increase the number of beds.

The Director further added that, the beds in all hospitals have been divided into 4 categories- general, oxygen support, ICU and ICU with ventilator.

The number of beds will be increased by four to five times this year as compared to the last year, added the Director Public Health.

