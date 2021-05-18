Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today issued new guideline for marriage celebration on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the decision has been taken in view of the increasing number of covid-19 positive cases in the state.

According to the guideline, the number of guests for the marriage ceremony has been restricted to 25.

Besides this, the hosts will not be allowed to organize any community feast rather they will provide food packets to the guests.

Action as per the provisions under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws will be taken against those who will be found violating the guideline issued with an aim to check the spread of the deadly virus.

It is noteworthy that the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had also earlier restricted the number of guests to 50 for wedding ceremonies.