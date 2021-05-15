Bhubaneswar: As many as 27 of the 30 districts in Odisha that have more than 1000 COVID actives cases fall under red zone.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, the active cases in Odisha rose to 1,06,471 on Saturday.

Of the districts tagged as red zone, Khurda has the highest of 16,133 active cases. The other districts with more than 1000 actives cases are Angul (5,179), Balasore (3,088), Bargarh (4,384), Bhadrak (2,199), Balangir (3,075), Boudh (2,326), Cuttack (8,965), Deogarh (1,081), Dhenkanal (1,746), Ganjam (2,124), Jagatsinghpur (1,813), Jajpur (3,755), Jharsuguda (3,050), Kalahandi (3,905), Kendrapada (1,271), Keonjhar (1,548), Koraput (1,749), Mayurbhanj (2,514), Nabarangpur (2,907), Nayagarh (2,452), Nuapada (2,106), Puri (3,903), Rayagada (1,311), Sambalpur (5,011), Sonepur (1,648) and Sundargarh (11,789).