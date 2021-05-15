COVID Surge: 27 Districts In Odisha Enter Red Zone

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: As many as 27 of the 30 districts in Odisha that have more than 1000 COVID actives cases fall under red zone.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, the active cases in Odisha rose to 1,06,471 on Saturday.

Of the districts tagged as red zone, Khurda has the highest of 16,133 active cases. The other districts with more than 1000 actives cases are Angul (5,179), Balasore (3,088), Bargarh (4,384), Bhadrak (2,199), Balangir (3,075), Boudh (2,326), Cuttack (8,965), Deogarh (1,081), Dhenkanal (1,746), Ganjam (2,124), Jagatsinghpur (1,813), Jajpur (3,755), Jharsuguda (3,050), Kalahandi (3,905), Kendrapada (1,271), Keonjhar (1,548), Koraput (1,749), Mayurbhanj (2,514), Nabarangpur (2,907), Nayagarh (2,452), Nuapada (2,106), Puri (3,903), Rayagada (1,311), Sambalpur (5,011), Sonepur (1,648) and Sundargarh (11,789).

 

You might also like
State

Odisha: 68 Under Trial Prisoners Tests Covid Positive In Sub-Jail Of Jharsuguda

State

Chariot Construction Work For Rath Yatra In Puri To Commence On Akshay Tritiya

State

Khurda Admin Allows Home Delivery Of Liquor On Weekdays in Odisha

State

Angul Reports Highest Covid Deaths For Second Consecutive Day

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.