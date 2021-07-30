Covid situation in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack remains stable: DMET

Bhubaneswar: The chief of the Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET), CBK Mohanty said on Friday that Odisha will not go for complete unlock since that kind of situation has not yet emerged.

Mohanty said that the pandemic situation in all the districts will be taken into consideration by the state government following which the guidelines for unlock in August will be announced.

The Covid situation in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack has remained constant, he added. Earlier, the number of Covid-19 cases was reported above 500 whereas now it has remained constant at 400.

Informing about the dengue situation in the State, he said all hospitals have been instructed to set up special wards for dengue treatment.