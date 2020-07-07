Cuttack shutdown

COVID shutdown in Cuttack extended till July 10

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Tuesday extended the ongoing shutdown  in its jurisdiction till July 10, said a notification.

All the residents under CMC area have been requested  to cooperate and abide by the COVID guidelines, it added..

The weekend shutdown restrictions will also apply to Cuttack city (CMC area) on July 11 and 12 as per the previous order, Officials  said.

Earlier, the Odisha government had declared complete shutdown in Cuttack till July 8 to stop the surge of Covid-19 cases in the millennium city.

During the shutdown, all non-essential shops will be closed and non-essential travel prohibited.

Grocery, vegetable and milk shops can remain open from 5 am to 6 pm, while strictly adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Mahila Thana issues notice to AYUSH Dir in woman staff’s sexual harassment…

State

Coronavirus impact: Odisha freezes new government jobs for 2 years except for Health…

State

NCERT Recruitment 2020: Apply online soon for 266 teaching and other posts

State

Puri: Srimandira servitors allege missing of stones from Ratnasinhasana

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.