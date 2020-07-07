Cuttack: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Tuesday extended the ongoing shutdown in its jurisdiction till July 10, said a notification.

All the residents under CMC area have been requested to cooperate and abide by the COVID guidelines, it added..

The weekend shutdown restrictions will also apply to Cuttack city (CMC area) on July 11 and 12 as per the previous order, Officials said.

Earlier, the Odisha government had declared complete shutdown in Cuttack till July 8 to stop the surge of Covid-19 cases in the millennium city.

During the shutdown, all non-essential shops will be closed and non-essential travel prohibited.

Grocery, vegetable and milk shops can remain open from 5 am to 6 pm, while strictly adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.