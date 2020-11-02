sero survey cuttack
Covid Sero Survey Begins In Cuttack From Today

Cuttack: Serological (Sero) Survey for prevalence of antibodies against Covid has started in 25 wards of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) today.

This test helps to determine the development of antibodies among citizens. The survey is being carried out by a joint team consisting of CMC and Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC).

The first phase Sero survey has been started from 8.00 am and will continue up to 5.00 pm from today (i.e.November 2) to November 5.

Five teams have been formed along with 14 sector officers who have been engaged in the survey.

 

