Bhubaneswar: After lock down 4.0 now the process of ‘Unlock 1.0’ has begun from today. In this regard Odisha Govt has issued new guidelines for the state. Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy intimated about it in a presser on Monday in Bhubaneswar.

The Chief Secretary intimated that schools, Colleges, Coaching centres will remain closed till July 31 keeping in view the safety of students, teachers and staff in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

Shopping malls and Cinema halls, Gymnasiums and public swimming pools shall remain closed till June 30, Tripathy also said.