Bhubaneswar: All shops and business establishments in Cuttack city will be closed at 2 pm everyday from May 3 to May 18.

The traders associations in Cuttack requested the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to restrict the timings due to the rise in covid cases in the city.

After careful consideration, the CMC approved the recommendations.

It is noteworthy that, only medicine shops and other essential services will be allowed to operate.

