Covid restrictions should remain in force in Odisha for some more time : DMET CBK Mohanty

By WCE 1
Bhubaneswar: The Director of the Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET) in Odisha, CBK Mohanty on Wednesday said that the process of completely unlocking the State should be done in phased manner and not in one go.

The audit on deaths due to COVID-19 will be completed in Odisha in the next 10 to 15 days, informed DMET.

DMET Director said that many people are not following COVID appropriate behaviour. Despite decline in infection rate in Odisha, the TPR is above 5% in a few districts. The decision for unlocking the State completely will be taken after analysing the reports on virus transmission rate.

Mohanty further added that the lockdown and weekend shutdown restrictions should remain in force for few more days.

Noteworthy, the extended partial lockdown will come to an end at 6 am on August 1.

 

